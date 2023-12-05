Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

