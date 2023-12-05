Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,713,741 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 270,206 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $562,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $230.35 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

