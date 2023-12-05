Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $32,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

