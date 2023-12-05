Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 1,189 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in KE were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of KE by 1,132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,036,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KE by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $21.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEKE. TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KE

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.