Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires Shares of 42,336 Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.09% of Immunocore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter worth $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $67.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

