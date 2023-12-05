Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995,010 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in H World Group were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in H World Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Trading Up 0.2 %

HTHT opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.94.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

