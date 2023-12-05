Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.13% of Livent worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Livent by 25.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Livent by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Price Performance

NYSE:LTHM opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LTHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

