Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases New Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,625,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:DYN opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $715.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.79. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,243 shares of company stock valued at $145,621. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

