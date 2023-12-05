Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,280 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

