Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 2,295 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.05% of Chemed worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $578.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $481.99 and a one year high of $590.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $548.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.73.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,031 shares of company stock worth $12,736,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

