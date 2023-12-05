Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 300 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Visteon were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 16.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $2,858,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,819,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Visteon Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VC opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.91. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

