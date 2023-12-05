Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 3,890 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 113.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 316.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

