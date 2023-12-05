Polar Capital Holdings Plc Takes $1.15 Million Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 7.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,934 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 0.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,352 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,455 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $484.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mineral exploration company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

