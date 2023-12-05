Polymath Trading Up 13.2% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $191.71 million and $356,799.18 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00171997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008893 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.21052867 USD and is down -7.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $402,944.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.