Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,959 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATRC opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

