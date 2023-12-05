Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Free Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

