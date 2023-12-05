Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBIO

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.