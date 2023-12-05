Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 20,048 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

