Prelude Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,098 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Bulk Shipping

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.