Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Asana by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.30. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 237,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,147,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,898,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,222,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 237,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,147,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,898,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,222,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $9,322,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,425,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,719,987.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,368,613 shares of company stock worth $60,879,233 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

