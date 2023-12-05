Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $358,000 Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Janus International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Janus International Group stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus International Group

In other Janus International Group news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 21,369,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $224,374,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

