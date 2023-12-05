Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $444,000 Stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Navigator by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Navigator Price Performance

NYSE:NVGS opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.52. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Navigator Profile

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.