Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,833 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $206.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

