Prelude Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Silicom worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Silicom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Silicom by 214.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Silicom by 2,226.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicom in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicom by 11.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SILC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Silicom Stock Up 1.0 %

SILC stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. Silicom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter.

Silicom Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

