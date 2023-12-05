Prelude Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,949 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 10.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

