Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

INDA stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

