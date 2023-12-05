Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 813,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,077,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 372,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,782,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 499,725 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,649,000 after buying an additional 809,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.48. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

WRBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warby Parker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $59,790.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $90,675.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $59,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,263.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.