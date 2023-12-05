Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Certara by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $747,870.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. Research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair cut Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

