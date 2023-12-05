Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 7,597 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Concentrix by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNXC. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $1,577,246.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,665.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Up 3.7 %

CNXC opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

