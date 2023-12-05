Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 964 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 58.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $1,647,015.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 961,774 shares in the company, valued at $64,121,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $83.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

