Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $348,000 Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

