PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,539 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of PTC worth $31,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in PTC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in PTC by 4.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,566. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Oppenheimer raised PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

PTC opened at $159.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $160.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

