PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Position Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,539 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of PTC worth $31,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 59.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in PTC by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $159.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average of $143.19. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $160.28.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $6,433,566. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

