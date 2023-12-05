Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.2 %

PEG opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,924. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

