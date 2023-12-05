QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $98,190,000 after acquiring an additional 327,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,061 shares of company stock worth $5,780,038. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $129.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.