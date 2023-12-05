RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 million, a P/E ratio of 113.43 and a beta of 0.79.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

About RADCOM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in RADCOM by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after buying an additional 360,816 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

