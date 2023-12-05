RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 million, a P/E ratio of 113.43 and a beta of 0.79.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
