Redcentric plc (RCN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 on January 19th

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Redcentric Trading Up 2.7 %

RCN opened at GBX 131 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £204.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6,400.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40. Redcentric has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 144 ($1.82).

Insider Activity at Redcentric

In other news, insider Peter Brotherton bought 8,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £9,238.53 ($11,669.23). 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

