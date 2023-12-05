Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.45. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Redwood Trust by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,279,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after buying an additional 2,614,898 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

