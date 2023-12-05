Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Iridium Communications worth $27,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -220.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

