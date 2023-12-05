Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 617,500 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 313.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 814,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $25,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in International Game Technology by 98.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 71.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 224.7% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IGT. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

