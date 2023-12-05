Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,217 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $28,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 645,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 225,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 539.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 179,168 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $223,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,654.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,243 shares of company stock worth $3,703,880. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPH. Bank of America began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Stories

