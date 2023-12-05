Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 555,400 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 555,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $28,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,196,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 562.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 877,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after acquiring an additional 745,148 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $47,708,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

