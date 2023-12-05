Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $26.90 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 236,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 229.4% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 105,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 233.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 73,345 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 8.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,101,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,475,000 after acquiring an additional 82,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after acquiring an additional 258,811 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

