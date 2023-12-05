Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 253,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,719,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Wynn Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $734,913,000 after acquiring an additional 224,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $244,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 71.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $400,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $246,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,207 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,048.76 and a beta of 1.91.
Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
