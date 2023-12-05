Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $3.57 on Major Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $3.57 or 0.00008436 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $99.31 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,908,453 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

