Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $81.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.41.

QSR stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $78.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

