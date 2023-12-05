Reviewing Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) & Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Ebix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -146.62% -148.18% -91.89% Ebix 0.67% 4.15% 1.79%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ebix 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Super League Enterprise and Ebix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Super League Enterprise presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.75%. Ebix has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Ebix.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Ebix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $19.68 million 0.35 -$85.45 million ($16.81) -0.10 Ebix $1.05 billion 0.13 $64.64 million $0.17 25.88

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ebix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebix has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ebix beats Super League Enterprise on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. Its EbixCash exchange related products and services include gift cards; travel exchanges services; money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; consumer payment services; and on-demand technology to various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, and travel. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setup, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance services cover certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services, such as project management, integration, development, and testing; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, system consulting services, and claims adjudication/settlement services. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

