RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 33.3 %

RIBT opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.36.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.