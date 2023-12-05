Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Rogers Sugar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$566.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$6.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.59.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$308.04 million during the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4602369 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

