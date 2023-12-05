Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $529.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $1,049,233. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $536.75 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $542.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

